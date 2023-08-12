IVIX Closes $12.5M Series A Funding Round to Combat Financial Crimes and Tax Evasion

IVIX, an AI-powered platform, has successfully raised $12.5 million in a Series A funding round led by Insight Partners. Other participants in the funding round include Team8, Citi Ventures, and Cardumen Capital. This investment will allow IVIX to further enhance its capabilities in research and development, enabling governments to tackle widespread financial crimes and close the tax gap more effectively.

The global tax gap amounts to at least $20 trillion annually, with the United States alone experiencing an estimated $1 trillion in tax losses every year. This gap continues to grow, affecting both traditional industries, such as construction, as well as emerging sectors like cryptocurrency and e-commerce. The consequences of the shadow economy are far-reaching, limiting governments’ ability to provide essential public services like healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

IVIX, headquartered in Israel with offices in New York, offers a groundbreaking solution to this colossal problem. Utilizing publicly available data, the company’s AI-powered technology equips tax authorities with the necessary information to combat tax evasion more accurately and efficiently in today’s complex landscape. IVIX’s solution has already been adopted by multiple tax authorities globally, enabling governments to gain valuable insights into the shadow economy and take large-scale action against tax evasion.

Government agencies worldwide, including the U.S. Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigation Division and various state tax authorities, currently rely on IVIX’s platform. The company has attracted top talent, including former IRS Chief of Criminal Investigation John D. Fort as Chief Business Officer and former IRS commissioner Fred Goldberg as a member of IVIX’s advisory board. IVIX was established in 2020 by CEO Matan Fattal and CPO Doron Passov, who both bring extensive experience in elite intelligence units.

Matan Fattal, CEO and co-founder of IVIX, expressed his excitement about the new investment and the company’s track record of helping governments recover lost revenue. He emphasized IVIX’s commitment to leveling the playing field and enabling governments to gain visibility into the shadow economy. Hagi Schwartz, Managing Director at Insight Partners, praised IVIX’s sophisticated platform and global adoption, highlighting its potential to enhance government services.

As IVIX’s first institutional investor, Cardumen Capital Co-Founder and General Partner Gonzalo Martínez De Azagra affirmed their continued support for the company. He commended IVIX’s use of cutting-edge AI technology to detect fraud in today’s digitized economy. This funding round will contribute to IVIX’s ongoing efforts to illuminate the shadow economy and combat financial crimes on a global scale.