Artificial Intelligence Surveillance Technology Used to Combat Fare Evasion in New York City

Artificial intelligence (AI) surveillance technology is being employed by governments and private businesses to combat crime, but this comes with its own consequences, as per experts. Recently, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) in New York City confirmed its use of AI surveillance tools in seven subway stations to track the extent of fare evasion, rather than to identify those individuals evading fares.

The MTA spokesperson, Joana Flores, clarified that the use of this technology is solely to quantify the amount of fare evasion, without directly identifying the fare evaders. A report released by the MTA in May revealed a loss of approximately $690 million due to fare evasion in the previous year. The AI fare evasion detector software will assist in monitoring the financial losses and enable the authorities to develop ways to counter fare evasion by tracking the methods employed.

The MTA has partnered with AWAAIT, a Spain-based AI software company, to address this issue. AWAAIT’s tool, DETECTOR, aids in the detection of fare evasion in real-time. While the MTA claims that identifying fare evaders is not the objective of this AI technology, AWAAIT’s system alerts ticket inspectors on their smartphones of any fare infractions by forwarding real-time screenshots.

Although AI technology has the potential to reduce fare evasion, its misuse can lead to public distrust. Albert Fox Cahn, founder and executive director of the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project (STOP), expressed concern over the MTA contracting with a foreign company to track riders without their explicit consent. Cahn highlighted questions regarding the collection, usage, and long-term benefits of such surveillance tools.

AI surveillance technology, when used improperly, can flag and fine individuals for minor offenses. Cahn noted that this technology sets a worrisome precedent, as it may be extended to other aspects of life, such as jaywalking, circumventing the Fourth Amendment of the Constitution. However, David Ly, founder of Iveda, emphasized that the effectiveness of AI surveillance technology ultimately depends on the actions taken by humans monitoring and operating the technology.

In conclusion, while AI surveillance technology has the potential to combat and deter crime, its implementation must be done with caution to ensure privacy and prevent potential misuse.