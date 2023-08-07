AI Surveillance Technology Used to Deter Subway Fare Evasion

Artificial intelligence (AI) surveillance technology is being used by governments and private businesses to deter crime, including fare evasion in subway systems. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) in New York City has deployed AI surveillance tools in seven subway stations to track the amount of money lost to fare evasion. The tools help quantify fare evasion without identifying evaders. The MTA reported a loss of approximately $690 million to fare evasion last year. By using AI fare evasion detection software, the MTA aims not only to monitor losses but also to devise strategies to prevent fare evasion by understanding how it occurs.

The MTA has partnered with AWAAIT, a Spain-based AI software company that offers a tool called DETECTOR to detect fare evasion in real-time. The tool sends screenshots of fare infractions to the smartphones of ticket inspectors. While the MTA claims it does not use this AI technology to identify fare evaders, concerns about privacy have been raised. Critics argue that foreign companies tracking riders without their consent raises questions about data collection and usage.

AI surveillance technology has the potential to reduce fare evasion and plan interventions to address this issue. However, if used improperly, it can lead to public distrust and potential misuse of the technology. Experts emphasize that AI surveillance is only as effective as the humans who operate and monitor it. While AI can identify suspects in crimes, it ultimately requires human law enforcement officers to take action.

The use of AI surveillance in public spaces has sparked concerns about personal privacy and the potential for minor crimes to be flagged to law enforcement. However, experts suggest that without follow-through from law enforcement, these concerns are unwarranted. They point out that AI surveillance, like human observation, seeks to identify abnormalities that may pose a threat. It is not intended to flag minor offenses unless there is a reaction from law enforcement.

Overall, AI surveillance technology has the potential to enhance safety and security in public spaces. However, it is crucial to implement it responsibly, ensuring respect for privacy rights and preventing the misuse of this powerful tool.