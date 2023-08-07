The Philippines Seeks to Defend Its Share of the Global Outsourcing Market

The Philippines, the world’s second-largest provider of outsourcing services, is facing challenges in maintaining its position in the global business process outsourcing (BPO) market. The country is struggling with a shortage of graduates with the required communication and technical skills, which could lead to a loss of potential jobs in the industry.

According to the industry group IT & Business Process Association of the Philippines, the country needs to address the “low ratio” of graduates with adequate skills to meet the demands of the BPO industry. This shortage could cost the Philippines an opportunity to add 800,000 jobs over the next five years.

One of the main challenges faced by the country is a decline in English-speaking proficiency, which has been a long-standing advantage for the Philippines in the BPO industry. The quality of education has also deteriorated, with World Bank data showing that nine out of 10 Filipino children are unable to read with comprehension by the age of 10.

Additionally, job applicants in the Philippines are lacking in basic information technology skills such as programming and troubleshooting, which are increasingly required in the BPO industry.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also affected the industry, with the Philippines experiencing slower growth compared to global expansion. This suggests that the country may be losing market share to countries like India, as well as newcomers such as South Africa, Egypt, Poland, Colombia, and Costa Rica.

The skills mismatch and the threat of artificial intelligence (AI) disrupting the industry are urgent issues that need to be addressed. The Asian Development Bank predicts that AI and similar technologies could displace up to 25% of workers in the Philippine outsourcing industry by 2030.

Despite these challenges, the industry group remains optimistic and projects an increase in full-time BPO employees and revenues this year. The group is working with the Philippines’ Commission on Higher Education to revamp the IT education program and develop competencies in line with current trends.

The outsourcing industry in the Philippines has a plan to create 1.1 million new jobs and become a $59 billion industry with 2.5 million employees by 2028. However, there are fundamental weaknesses in the educational system that need to be addressed in order to maintain competitiveness in the global market.