New AI System Identifies Potentially Hazardous Asteroid

Scientists have successfully used an artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm to identify an asteroid that could pose a threat to Earth. The algorithm, called HelioLinc3D, was developed by researchers from the University of Washington and utilized data collected by the ATLAS system, which consists of four Earth-based telescopes located in Hawaii, Chile, and South Africa.

ATLAS is funded by NASA and aims to identify asteroids that may collide with Earth. The system, designed to survey the whole sky multiple times a night, helps identify near-Earth objects (NEOs) such as asteroids and comets that come within 50 million kilometers of Earth’s orbit.

NASA is particularly concerned about NEOs larger than 140 meters, as they could cause significant damage if they collided with Earth. The University of Washington team discovered a 182-meter asteroid named 2022 SF289 while testing the HelioLinc3D algorithm. Although the asteroid fits the description of a potentially hazardous object, the researchers believe it poses no threat to Earth in the foreseeable future.

The HelioLinc3D algorithm is set to be used in conjunction with the Vera C. Rubin Observatory, currently under development in Chile. The observatory, expected to become operational in early 2025, will enhance the discovery rate of potentially hazardous asteroids due to its powerful camera and large mirror, enabling more detailed imaging and data collection.

By utilizing existing telescope data, the HelioLinc3D algorithm successfully identified its first potentially hazardous asteroid (PHA) on July 18, located 20 million kilometers away from Earth. ATLAS astronomer Larry Denneau emphasized the algorithm’s effectiveness in recovering faint objects visible over multiple nights, providing astronomers with an improved means of detection.

The University of Washington researchers hope that with the use of the HelioLinc3D algorithm, they will be able to discover thousands more PHAs. The discoveries are made when astronomers identify a moving object that follows a straight line in a series of images.

The successful use of AI in identifying potentially hazardous asteroids marks an important step in planetary defense and further advances our understanding of these celestial objects.