Researchers Train AI to Interpret Keyboard Input from Audio Alone

A team of researchers from Cornell University has developed a method to train artificial intelligence (AI) to interpret keyboard input solely from audio recordings. In their study, researchers Joshua Harrison, Ehsan Toreini, and Maryam Mehrnezhad achieved an impressive accuracy of up to 95% in predicting typed characters by recording keystrokes to train the AI model. Even when using Zoom as a training tool, the accuracy only dropped slightly to 93%.

However, the system does require specific training and references for each keystroke corresponding to a character. This can be achieved either by recording keystroke audio locally using a microphone or remotely through applications like Zoom.

During the project demonstration, the team used a MacBook Pro to test the concept. They pressed each of the 36 individual keys 25 times. By analyzing the subtle differences in waveforms produced by the recordings, the AI model successfully recognized the associated character for each keystroke with a remarkable level of accuracy.

While this type of cyber attack has the potential for misuse, there are several ways to mitigate its effectiveness. Simply changing typing style can reduce the accuracy of keystroke recognition, with touch typing decreasing recognition rates from 64% to 40%. Additionally, introducing noise or extra keystrokes through software can also disrupt the system’s accuracy.

It should be noted that this attack is not limited to mechanical keyboards alone; even membrane keyboards produce enough sound for the AI model to be trained effectively. Therefore, implementing a software-side solution may be the best approach to counter this type of attack.

For those interested in delving deeper into the team’s research, an official research PDF detailing the study protocols and findings is available to read.