AI-Supported Mammography Screening Shows Promise as Alternative to Double Reading

Recent findings from Lund University in Sweden suggest that AI-supported mammography screening could be a safe and effective alternative to the traditional practice of double reading by radiologists. With a shortage of breast radiologists worldwide, this research comes at a crucial time.

Mammography has long been a vital tool in breast cancer detection, with approximately one million women in Sweden undergoing mammography screening each year. Double reading, where two breast radiologists review each screening to ensure high sensitivity in detection, has been the standard practice. However, the shortage of breast radiologists poses a threat to this practice, risking the screening service and potentially lives.

To address this issue, researchers have explored the potential of integrating AI into mammography screening. The Mammography Screening with Artificial Intelligence (MASAI) trial was conducted to assess the efficacy and safety of AI-supported screening, the first randomized controlled trial of its kind.

During the trial, AI was used to identify screening examinations with a high risk of breast cancer. These examinations were then double read by radiologists, while those deemed low-risk by AI were assessed by a single radiologist. Radiologists also had the advantage of AI highlighting suspicious findings during the screen reading process.

The trial involved 80,033 women divided into two groups: 40,003 underwent AI-supported screening, while the remaining 40,030 received standard double reading without AI support. The results were significant, with AI-supported screening detecting 20% more cancers compared to standard screening, without an increase in false positives.

In addition to improved accuracy, the introduction of AI reduced the screen-reading workload for radiologists by 44%, resulting in time savings of approximately five months for reading 40,000 screening examinations.

However, the study’s lead researcher, Professor Kristina Lång, advises caution as the study was limited to a single site in Sweden. Further research is needed to determine the validity of these results in different settings, with different radiologists and AI algorithms.

The MASAI trial is ongoing, with an enrollment of 100,000 women. The next phase will examine the types of cancers identified with and without AI’s assistance, particularly focusing on the interval-cancer rate. This rate refers to cancers diagnosed between screenings, which tend to have a worse prognosis compared to screen-detected cancers.

The goal is to determine if AI-supported screening can revolutionize mammography, making it more precise and effective in detecting clinically significant cancers while minimizing the risks of false positives and overdiagnosis.

This research offers hope for a more efficient and accurate approach to breast cancer detection, one that can alleviate the strain on radiologists and potentially save more lives.