Artificial Intelligence Detects More Breast Cancers and Reduces Radiologist Workload, Study Shows

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 2, 2023
Artificial intelligence (AI) has been found to detect more breast cancers and reduce the workload of radiologists, according to a new study published in The Lancet Oncology. The study, which used a randomized control trial, compared the use of AI-assisted breast cancer detection with detection done by human radiologists alone.

The researchers analyzed scans from over 80,000 women in Sweden who underwent a mammogram. Half of the women had their mammograms read by a radiologist along with AI assistance, while the other half had their mammograms read by two radiologists without AI. The group that used AI had 20% more cancers detected compared to the group that relied on human radiologists alone.

Overall, the use of AI resulted in a cancer detection rate of 6 per 1,000 screened women, compared to 5 per 1,000 with the standard approach. Importantly, the AI did not increase the number of false positives, where a mammogram is diagnosed as abnormal even though no cancer is present.

In addition to detecting more cancers, the group that used AI also experienced a 44% reduction in reading workload. The researchers estimate that if a radiologist reads about 50 mammograms an hour, using AI could save them four to six months of reading time for 40,000 screening exams.

The potential of AI in breast cancer detection lies in relieving radiologists of excessive reading burdens. This technology could help address staffing problems faced by hospitals and healthcare systems due to the shortage of radiologists in Europe and the United States.

However, it’s important to note that AI technology is still in the early stages, and further research is needed before it can be implemented widely. The study highlights the safety of using AI in breast cancer detection and its potential to improve the effectiveness of current screening methods.

Any advancement in technology that aids in breast cancer screening is critical as breast cancer incidence continues to rise. While mammography is not perfect and can miss about 20% of breast cancers, effective screening has contributed to increased survival rates when breast cancer is detected early.

While AI may help with pattern detection, the role of a radiologist goes beyond that in providing healthcare. The study authors believe that AI has the potential to assist radiologists in their work and improve accuracy, rather than replace them.

In conclusion, AI shows promise in improving breast cancer detection rates and reducing the workload of radiologists. Further research is needed to validate these findings and ensure the safe and effective implementation of AI technology in breast cancer screening.

