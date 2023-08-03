The Impact of AI on Copywriters: A Personal Story

Sharanya Bhattacharya, a 22-year-old copywriter from Kolkata, India, is feeling the effects of the AI revolution firsthand. As a ghostwriter and copywriter for a creative solutions agency, she used to earn just over $240 a month by writing SEO-optimized articles. However, her workload started dwindling in late 2022, and she now only gets to write one or two pieces per month. Bhattacharya suspects that the introduction of ChatGPT, an AI tool, is to blame for the lack of work.

The sudden reduction in her income has had a significant impact on Bhattacharya and her family. Her earnings support both her and her mother, who sells sarees. As the cash flow slowed, they had to make significant lifestyle changes and cut back on their living expenses. They now have to closely monitor their food consumption and can no longer enjoy activities like going out to eat as frequently as they used to.

Being faced with potential unemployment in a competitive job market has left Bhattacharya feeling anxious and uncertain about her future. She emphasizes the need for companies to consider the human impact of mass job cuts due to AI. She believes there is a significant difference between human-produced work and AI-generated content and hopes that there can be a way for humans and AI to collaborate and produce better results together.

Bhattacharya is not the only one concerned about the impact of AI on jobs. Employees at Adobe have also expressed fears about potential job loss due to the company’s increased utilization of AI in its design tools. A report from McKinsey further confirms that the introduction of AI in the workforce will lead to significant changes in job roles, particularly for higher-wage knowledge workers.

The case of Sharanya Bhattacharya highlights the challenges faced by copywriters and other professionals in the face of AI automation. It raises important questions about the future of work and the need for a balance between human creativity and the capabilities of AI.