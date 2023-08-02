The Impact of AI on Copywriters and Job Losses

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has significantly affected various industries, and the field of copywriting is no exception. One example is Sharanya Battacharya, a 22-year-old copywriter from Kolkata, India, who has become a victim of this AI revolution.

Before the emergence of AI, Battacharya worked as a ghostwriter and copywriter for a creative solutions agency, earning around $240 a month by writing SEO-optimized articles. However, with the introduction of ChatGPT, her workload dwindled, and she went from writing several articles per week to only one or two per month.

Battacharya believes that companies started relying on AI, leading to a decrease in her work assignments. She had to deal with a significant reduction in income, affecting her and her mother, who relies on her support. As a result, they had to cut back on living expenses, monitoring their food consumption and limiting activities they used to enjoy.

This sudden change in her income has left Battacharya uncertain about her future. The job market for copywriters has become increasingly competitive, and she faces potential unemployment. She expresses her devastation, anxiety, and the toll it has taken on her mental well-being over the past few months.

Battacharya urges companies to consider the impact of mass job cuts on individuals like herself. She emphasizes the difference between human-produced work and AI-generated content and suggests finding a way for humans to incorporate AI into their copywriting skills to achieve better results.

Battacharya is not the only one expressing concern over the impact of AI on employment. Adobe employees have also raised concerns about potential job losses due to the utilization of AI in design tools. A report by McKinsey further supports these concerns, stating that the implementation of AI in the workforce will lead to job shakeups, particularly for higher-wage knowledge workers.

Overall, the rise of AI poses challenges for professionals in various industries, including copywriters. It is crucial for companies to consider the ethical and social implications of relying solely on AI-generated content and finding ways to combine human creativity with AI technologies for optimal results.