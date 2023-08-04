CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Dizzying Rally in Taiwan’s AI Stocks Sparks Caution from Morgan Stanley

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 4, 2023
Taiwan’s artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, which had experienced a rapid surge, are now showing signs of a slowdown. According to Morgan Stanley, this caution is due to stretched valuations.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the world’s largest chip company and a major supplier to Nvidia Corp., has seen a more than 6% drop from its peak in June. Smaller firms such as Wistron Corp. and Quanta Computer Inc. have experienced an even greater decline, with this week marking their worst performance on record after reaching all-time highs.

The tech rally in Taiwan has been fueled by investors who have been attracted to AI-related shares, aiming to profit from increasing chip demand and original design manufacturing. However, concerns have risen about the frothy valuations, as an AI firm gauge has been in overbought territory for the majority of the year.

Morgan Stanley analysts, including Terence Cheng, expressed their caution in a note on Wednesday, stating that while it is difficult to predict a market top driven by the AI theme and retail investors, they believe that a lot has already been priced in, and they recommend moving to the sidelines. The brokerage also downgraded Taiwan stocks to equal weight.

This caution comes as Wall Street’s optimism surrounding AI has given the Taiwan tech rally an extra boost. However, the increasing concerns about stretched valuations have prompted Morgan Stanley to advise caution and prudence in this sector.

