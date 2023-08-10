AI Technology Could Improve Mental Health of 911 Operators, Many of Whom Suffer from Burnout

911 operators face daily traumatic experiences as they handle frantic calls involving suicide, car accidents, and other emergencies. These operators often never receive closure or find out the outcomes of the tragedies they deal with. With the current shortage of staff in call centers, compounded by the mental toll caused by the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, the mental health of 911 operators is a growing concern. The implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) technology could provide much-needed support to these operators.

The North Central Texas Emergency Communications District (NCT911) has been utilizing innovative technology, including AI, to strengthen call centers. They are currently working with Amazon Web Services to test a program that monitors calls and identifies when an operator has repeatedly handled tragic conversations. Such repeated exposure to traumatic incidents can lead to severe mental health issues among operators.

According to a report from the National Emergency Number Association, approximately 82% of 911 call centers lack adequate staffing, and 75% of operators report feeling burned out. The job has always had a high turnover rate, which worsened during the pandemic. AI technology can help address this crisis by tracking an operator’s challenging days or weeks and alerting supervisors when a break is needed.

The AI program monitors calls for certain keywords and analyzes the tone of the caller to determine if a call is particularly stressful. It keeps track of the number of stressful calls an operator handles during their shift and notifies a supervisor if the operator requires time off to decompress.

Implementing AI technology in call centers has proven beneficial in streamlining work and improving employee well-being. AI platforms have already reduced response times and potentially saved lives by translating foreign languages in real-time or transcribing calls. Carbyne, a software firm, offers a platform that translates Spanish-language 911 calls to English, eliminating the need for a translator and saving valuable time. They are now developing a more advanced translation system that will facilitate communication between Spanish-speaking callers and English-speaking operators.

The goal of implementing AI in emergency call centers is to save lives and support the mental health of operators. The lack of closure for operators after handling distressing calls is a significant challenge. However, by using AI technology to identify repeated traumatic incidents, supervisors can take proactive measures to protect the well-being of operators. It is hoped that more call centers will adopt AI solutions like these to improve employee retention and mental health.