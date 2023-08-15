Artificial Intelligence Code Cleanup Startup Grit Raises $7 Million in Seed Round

Artificial intelligence code cleanup startup, Grit, has successfully raised $7 million in a seed round, according to a statement released on Tuesday. The round was led by Founders Fund and Abstract Ventures, with participation from Quiet Capital, 8VC, A* Capital, AME Cloud Ventures, SV Angel, Operator Partners, CoFound Partners, and Uncorrelated Ventures.

Grit offers an AI-powered product that automates software maintenance, a task that is typically labor-intensive and time-consuming for software engineering teams, especially for large enterprises with outdated code bases. CEO Morgante Pell explained that when new versions of software are released, engineering teams often spend months updating their code to ensure compatibility. However, Grit’s AI technology completely automates this process, significantly reducing the time and effort required. As an example, Pell mentioned a project that was initially projected to take six months but was completed in just one week using Grit’s solution.

By automating the understanding and maintenance of code, Grit saves companies valuable time and resources. John Luttig, an investor from Founders Fund, highlighted the importance of reallocating existing headcount to more critical tasks, thanks to Grit’s AI-powered automation.

Previously available only as a private beta offering, Grit has now opened its public beta with the support of its new funding. The company boasts a diverse range of customers, including both small startups and publicly traded companies.

These recent developments mark an important milestone for Grit, as they continue to revolutionize code cleanup and software maintenance through the power of artificial intelligence.