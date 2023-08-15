Artificial Intelligence Code Cleanup Startup Grit Raises $7 Million in Seed Round

New York City-based startup Grit announced on Tuesday that it has raised $7 million in a seed round. The funding round was led by Founders Fund and Abstract Ventures, with participation from Quiet Capital, 8VC, A* Capital, AME Cloud Ventures, SV Angel, Operator Partners, CoFound Partners, and Uncorrelated Ventures.

Grit provides an AI-powered product that aims to automate software maintenance, which has traditionally been a time-consuming and frustrating task for software engineering teams, especially for large enterprises with outdated code bases. CEO Morgante Pell stated that Grit’s technology allows engineering teams to automate the process of updating their code to work with new software versions, eliminating the need for months of manual work. In one example, Grit was able to shorten a software project from six months to just one week using their AI-powered automation.

This technology has the potential to save companies a significant amount of time and money. According to Founders Fund investor John Luttig, the ability to understand and maintain a code base on autopilot allows companies to reallocate resources to more important and high-impact problems.

Previously in private beta, Grit has now opened a public beta with the new funding. The company’s customers range from small startups to publicly traded companies.

Overall, Grit’s AI-powered product aims to revolutionize the software maintenance process, providing a more efficient and cost-effective solution for engineering teams.