Aug 31, 2023
AI Startup Cohere Seeking Fresh Round of Financing with Support from JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs

Artificial intelligence startup Cohere, backed by investors including Oracle and Nvidia, is in talks with banks to raise a new round of financing. Toronto-based Cohere is being advised by JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs on the potential round. Details of the round, such as the amount the company is seeking, have not been finalized yet.

Cohere, a competitor to OpenAI, raised $270 million in June with a valuation of up to $2.2 billion. In the current round, the company is looking to achieve an even higher valuation. The company believes that hiring bankers will streamline the fundraising process. The startup has declined to comment on the matter, and representatives for JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs have also chosen not to comment.

While many tech startups have been forced to raise funds at reduced valuations, AI-focused companies are experiencing a surge of interest in the technology. Tel Aviv-based AI21 Labs, for example, recently announced that it raised capital at a valuation of $1.4 billion.

Cohere, founded in 2019, specializes in building large language models and customizing them for users. These models are trained on extensive amounts of internet data to analyze and generate text. Companies can leverage Cohere’s models to perform tasks such as summarizing customer emails or aiding in the writing of website copy.

Cohere’s CEO, Aidan Gomez, was previously a co-author of a groundbreaking AI research paper titled “Attention is All You Need.” The paper, published in 2017 while Gomez was at Google, introduced advancements in the way computers analyze and generate text.

This news comes in the wake of reports that Tiger Global Management was close to selling a stake in Cohere, valuing the company at approximately $3 billion.

