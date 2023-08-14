Anthropic Receives $100 Million Investment from SK Telecom

Anthropic, an artificial intelligence startup co-founded by former leaders of OpenAI, has secured $100 million in funding from SK Telecom (SKT), one of the largest mobile carriers in South Korea. This investment follows Anthropic’s successful Series C funding round, where they raised $450 million with participation from SK Telecom Venture Capital and consulting company SAP.

With this strategic investment, SK Telecom enters the competitive generative AI space race. The focus of the partnership between Anthropic and SKT is to co-develop a multilingual large language model (LLM) tailored for global telco firms. The LLM will provide customized AI solutions for telcos and support multiple languages, including English, Korean, German, Japanese, Arabic, and Spanish.

Anthropic’s AI system, named Claude, is akin to OpenAI’s Chat GPT. It empowers corporations to handle various tasks such as search, answer generation, workflow automation, coding, and text processing in natural conversations. Anthropic recently released Claude Instant 1.2, an upgraded version incorporating the strengths of its second-generation AI chatbot, Claude 2.

SKT envisions the application of Claude in the telco industry, including industry-specific customer service, marketing, sales, and interactive consumer applications. By combining Anthropic’s AI expertise with SKT’s industry knowledge, they aim to create synergy and establish leadership in the AI ecosystem alongside their global telco partners.

This story is still developing, and updates will follow shortly.