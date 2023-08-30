AI21 Labs Raises $155 Million in Funding Round Featuring Google and Nvidia

Israel-based AI startup AI21 Labs announced that it has successfully raised $155 million in a Series C funding round. This funding round saw participation from tech giants such as Google and Nvidia. With this latest investment, AI21 Labs has reached a total capital of $283 million and is now valued at $1.4 billion.

The surge of interest in artificial intelligence (AI) has prompted companies worldwide, including banks and major tech companies, to increase their investments in this sector. Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s ChatGPT, a generative AI chatbot, gained significant attention in late 2022, further fueling the interest in AI technology.

AI21 Labs is one of the AI startups that have greatly benefitted from this growing interest, attracting significant attention from venture capital firms and other investors. The company’s innovative work in generative AI-based systems has the potential to enhance enterprises’ productivity and efficiency.

Jensen Huang, the founder and CEO of Nvidia, expressed his admiration for the AI21 Labs team’s efforts, highlighting how their work can accelerate productivity and efficiency in various industries.

Established in 2017, AI21 Labs has successfully built a strong customer base, ranging from individual consumers to Fortune 100 companies. Their expertise and cutting-edge technology have positioned them as a key player in the AI industry.

This recent funding round will provide AI21 Labs with the necessary resources to continue their research and development efforts, further expanding their reach and impact in the field of AI.

