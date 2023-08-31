Israeli AI Startup AI21 Labs Raises $155 Million in Series C Funding

Israel-based AI startup AI21 Labs has announced that it has raised $155 million in a Series C funding round. The funding round was backed by technology giants Google and Nvidia, among others. This brings AI21’s total capital raised to $283 million, with a valuation of $1.4 billion.

The investment in AI21 Labs is part of a larger trend of increased investments in artificial intelligence (AI) globally. Following the success of Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s generative AI chatbot, ChatGPT, companies across various industries have recognized the potential of AI and are investing heavily in AI startups.

AI21 Labs has emerged as one of the beneficiaries of this AI boom. The company has attracted significant interest from venture capital firms and other investors due to its innovative work in generative AI-based systems. Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, praised AI21 Labs’ contributions, stating that their work will help enterprises enhance productivity and efficiency.

Founded in 2017, AI21 Labs has already established a strong customer base, ranging from individual consumers to Fortune 100 companies. The company’s success can be attributed to its focus on developing cutting-edge AI technologies that provide tangible benefits to its customers.

With this latest funding, AI21 Labs will be able to further accelerate its growth and continue its advancements in the field of AI. The company is poised to make significant contributions to the AI industry and shape its future.

