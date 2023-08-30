AI21 Labs Raises $155 Million in Series C Funding

Israel-based AI startup AI21 Labs has successfully raised $155 million in a Series C funding round, with participation from technology giants Google and Nvidia. This latest round brings AI21’s total capital raised to $283 million, valuing the company at $1.4 billion.

The significant investment in AI21 reflects the growing interest and investment in artificial intelligence (AI) across various industries. Following the success of Microsoft-backed Open AI’s Chat GPT, a generative AI chatbot, businesses around the world have been eager to explore the transformative potential of AI.

AI21 Labs is part of a group of AI startups that have thrived in this favorable climate and taken advantage of the increased interest from venture capital firms and other investors. The company’s innovative work in the field of generative AI-based systems has attracted widespread attention and support.

Jensen Huang, the founder and CEO of Nvidia, expressed his confidence in the value of AI21’s work, stating that it will help enterprises enhance productivity and efficiency. Since its establishment in 2017, AI21 Labs has successfully built a strong customer base, spanning from individual consumers to Fortune 100 companies.

This substantial funding will provide AI21 Labs with the resources needed to further develop their AI technologies and expand their market presence. With the support of industry giants like Google and Nvidia, AI21 Labs is well-positioned to continue making significant advancements in the field of artificial intelligence.

Definitions:

– AI: Artificial Intelligence refers to the development of computer systems that can perform tasks that typically require human intelligence, such as visual perception, speech recognition, and decision-making.

– Generative AI: Generative AI involves algorithms and models that can generate new content or data based on existing patterns and examples. This technology is particularly relevant in tasks such as language generation, image synthesis, and creativity support.