AI21 Labs Raises $155m in Series C Funding to Meet Growing Demand for AI

Israeli start-up AI21 Labs has secured $155 million in a Series C funding round to expand its text-based generative AI services for enterprises. Backed by industry giants Google and Nvidia, this latest funding brings the company’s total capital raised to $283 million, with a valuation of $1.4 billion.

Led by investors such as Walden Catalyst, Pitango, SCB10X, b2venture, Samsung Next, and co-founder Amnon Shashua, AI21 Labs aims to meet the increasing demand for generative AI applications from enterprise consumers, including Fortune 100 companies like Amazon.

Founded in 2017 by Amnon Shashua, Yoav Shoham, and Ori Goshen, AI21 Labs is headquartered in Tel Aviv and specializes in building advanced large language models (LLMs) and natural language processing (NLP) technologies. Its flagship developer platform, AI21 Studio, utilizes the proprietary Jurassic-2 foundation model to support the creation of custom text-based business applications. Additionally, the company has developed Wordtune, a multilingual reading and writing assistant similar to Grammarly.

As a pure play in AI, AI21 Labs focuses on developing and owning foundation models to serve as platforms for developers and enterprises while also creating derivatives like Wordtune for end users. According to Shashua, the funding will drive the company’s growth and enable the development of the next level of AI with reasoning capabilities across multiple domains.

Co-CEOs Yoav Shoham and Ori Goshen highlight that AI21 Labs’ technology offers the robustness, predictability, and explainability desired by enterprises seeking to optimize AI applications. Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang also expressed his confidence in the innovative work of AI21 Labs, stating that their generative AI-based systems will help companies enhance productivity and efficiency.

With this substantial funding, AI21 Labs is well-equipped to meet the increasing demand for generative AI services and contribute to advancements in AI technologies on a global scale.

