An AI Algorithm Discovers Potentially Hazardous Asteroid Missed by Scientists

An artificial intelligence-powered algorithm known as HelioLinc3D has successfully discovered a large potentially hazardous asteroid that passed by Earth in 2022, despite scientists not having noticed it. Designated as 2022 SF289, the asteroid has a diameter of approximately 182.8 meters, equivalent to the size of 183 North American beavers. Though it currently poses no threat to Earth, its discovery highlights the potential of algorithms like HelioLinc3D to better identify and monitor dangerous asteroids in Earth’s orbit.

The ability to stop an asteroid impact is crucial, and the most promising method so far has been demonstrated in NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) Mission. This mission successfully altered an asteroid’s orbit, showcasing humanity’s capability to prevent a collision. However, adequate warning is necessary to implement such a defense strategy, which is not always available.

The significance of the AI algorithm’s discovery lies in the fact that identifying an asteroid is essential for initiating preventive measures. Despite current efforts to spot asteroids, there are millions in the Solar System, with around 30,000 designated as Near Earth Objects (NEOs) and approximately 2,350 categorized as potentially hazardous. Scientists continuously monitor these asteroids, including those that may have an impact on Earth. However, some asteroids go unnoticed for various reasons, such as being obscured by bright light sources.

The HelioLinc3D algorithm accomplished the detection of 2022 SF289 by analyzing archived data from the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) in Hawaii. By reviewing this data, the algorithm successfully identified the asteroid that had eluded human detection.

The success of HelioLinc3D in discovering 2022 SF289 provides a glimpse into the future of data-intensive astronomy. In less than two years, when the Vera C. Rubin Observatory becomes fully operational, HelioLinc3D is expected to identify similar objects every night. The advancement of algorithms, along with the utilization of new, large telescopes, will shape the next decade of astronomical discoveries.