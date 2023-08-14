Artificial Intelligence Startup Modular Inc. Seeks $600 Million Valuation in Funding Round

Artificial intelligence (AI) startup Modular Inc. is reportedly in discussions with investors, including General Catalyst, regarding a funding round that could value the company at approximately $600 million, as reported by The Information. The timing is opportune, given the growing popularity of AI in the technology industry.

Modular’s software provides companies with an alternative to Nvidia Corp.’s costly and highly sought-after graphics processing units (GPUs), which are often perceived as the sole option for training AI models. The demand for Nvidia’s GPUs exceeds supply, given the increasing number of cloud infrastructure providers and enterprises seeking to enhance their AI capabilities following the success of ChatGPT. Nvidia also holds a significant position in the AI software market, with its Cuda software allowing for the creation of machine learning applications exclusively compatible with its GPUs.

Modular offers a software solution that simplifies the training and implementation of machine learning models on other companies’ chips, such as those produced by Intel Corp., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., and Google LLC. Furthermore, it improves the performance of these chips, enabling more robust AI model training.

The startup’s website states that its software unifies the frontend of popular AI frameworks like PyTorch and TensorFlow, using modular and composable components. This allows developers to utilize customized hardware for AI system training, and subsequently deploy them on various servers or edge devices.

Modular’s co-founder and CEO, Chris Lattner, explains in a 2022 TechCrunch interview that the startup aims to streamline the AI development lifecycle by automating and standardizing developer workflows, akin to how DevOps simplifies traditional software development. The company’s founding team, which includes Lattner and Tim Davis, the co-founder and chief product officer, has garnered attention from venture capitalists due to their impressive backgrounds. Lattner previously co-created the Swift programming language during his tenure at Apple Inc., while Davis led the development of Google Cloud’s machine learning application programming interfaces, compilers, and runtime infrastructure.

The decision to seek funding at this time stems from Modular’s desire to capitalize on the strong demand for not only Nvidia’s GPUs but also alternative options. In a previous funding round held in June 2022, the company raised $30 million, led by GV, with participation from Greylock, SV Angel, and The Factory.