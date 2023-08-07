A Potential Shift in Recruitment: Generative AI’s Impact on Finding the Right Candidates

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to revolutionize not only marketers’ daily tasks, but also the work of recruiters who identify suitable individuals for those positions. According to recruiters, while this technology can assist brands and ad agencies in more precisely targeting their search for job candidates, it also presents challenges in sifting through resumes, as an increasing number of them will be generated by AI.

Recruiters have employed machine-learning AI for over twenty years, primarily using software that automatically filters applicant pools based on job descriptions. However, the arrival of generative AI is predicted to significantly enhance recruiters’ ability to find the most qualified candidates for specific roles.

AI could be particularly useful for marketing organizations, as they often conduct intricate searches aimed at determining candidates’ future performance rather than solely relying on their direct experience. According to Shannon Moorman, Global Head of Talent Acquisition and Executive Search at advertising holding company WPP, generative AI is poised to disrupt recruitment more than any other recent development.

Tools like ChatGPT and Google’s Bard can be immediately utilized to automate repetitive tasks such as writing direct messages to candidates and creating outlines for job listings. Generated content can then be refined by humans to accurately describe the highly specialized and technology-focused positions that marketers seek.

Zach Canfield, Associate Partner and Director of Talent at ad agency Goodby Silverstein & Partners, highlights that ChatGPT produces approximately 40% of an outline, which still requires refinement by humans. However, the efficiency gains achieved through generative AI enable recruiters to focus on finding and targeting creative professionals, especially those experienced in AI, virtual reality, and related fields.

In the realm of creative recruitment, marketers often seek international candidates for top roles. Generative AI can assist in summarizing complex legal documents required for navigating U.S. immigration laws and facilitate smoother communication between recruiters and candidates with linguistic barriers. Sasha Martens, President of creative recruiting firm Sasha the Mensch, acknowledges the value of AI tools like Bard and language translator DeepL, utilizing them to effectively utilize local slang when recruiting outside the U.S., building rapport with candidates who have varying levels of English proficiency.