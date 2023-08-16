Demand for AI Servers Expected to Reach $150 Billion by 2027

The demand for generative AI services is surging, leading to the need for AI servers and machines that differ significantly from traditional servers. According to Liu Yangwei, the chairman of Foxconn, the global electronics manufacturing service (EMS) provider, sales of AI servers are projected to reach a staggering $150 billion in 2027.

AI servers are a relatively new category of data center-grade products that utilize compute GPUs or specialized processors with fast memory. As a result, they tend to be more expensive than traditional servers for data center and enterprise workloads. The rapid demand for various generative AI applications is driving the market for AI servers, which is expected to grow from $30 billion in 2023 to $150 billion by 2027.

To put this in perspective, the total value of the server market was $123 billion in 2022 and is predicted to reach $186 billion in 2027, according to IDC. If Liu Yangwei’s estimations are accurate, the market for AI servers will be on par with that of traditional servers within four years.

Cloud service providers (CSPs) are identified as the primary clients for AI servers. Companies like Amazon Web Services, Google, and Microsoft Azure are consistently seeking advanced server solutions to meet the growing AI demands of their customers. While branded server manufacturers contribute to the demand, it is the CSPs that drive the growth of the AI server market.

Foxconn, holding over 70% of the market share in the AI server industry’s front-end GPU modules and boards, has long-standing relationships with North American CSPs. With production facilities in the U.S., including the well-known Wisconsin factory, Foxconn is able to provide localized services to customers like AWS, Google, and Microsoft, giving them a significant competitive advantage.

The exponential growth and immense opportunities in the AI server market are evident. As the demand for generative AI services continues to rise, the need for specialized AI servers will only increase, opening up new avenues for industry players, including Foxconn.