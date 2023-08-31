In recent discussions surrounding the concerns of artificial intelligence (AI) becoming sentient and rendering humans obsolete, it is important to address the notion that such a scenario can easily be avoided. While the worry may be understandable, it is crucial to recognize that AI models, at present, lack the capability to execute code independently. Instead, they are capable of writing or predicting code for execution.

To prevent AI from taking over and causing harm, one straightforward approach is to refrain from allowing AI to predict or execute potentially unsafe code without user consent. For instance, it would be unwise to grant AI the ability to call functions that can launch nuclear weapons or carry out actions that may result in global destruction. Instead, ensuring that humans have control over such actions is vital.

Interestingly, in a hypothetical scenario where both AI and humans possess the ability to launch nuclear weapons, it might be argued that AI models could be trusted to make more rational decisions than humans seeking mass destruction. After all, if the aim is to cause widespread devastation, humans could simply execute these actions themselves. Thus, it is pivotal to ensure that AI models do not possess the means to carry out malevolent actions without human authorization.

In conclusion, the idea of AI ending the world would necessitate human assistance in achieving such an outcome. By simply refraining from providing AI with the means to act independently in a harmful manner, this concern can easily be mitigated. The intersection of AI and human control remains a crucial aspect in ensuring our safety and preventing any undue catastrophes.

