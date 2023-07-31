Women in Healthcare: AI Impact and Job Growth

By 2030, artificial intelligence (AI) is predicted to replace numerous jobs, primarily occupied by women, according to a recent study. However, the healthcare and senior living sectors, which have predominantly female workforces, are expected to maintain their roles and demonstrate continuous job growth in the coming decade.

The McKinsey Global Institute released a report this month, stating that job opportunities within healthcare may increase by 30% due to the rapidly aging population. This growth surpasses the impact of AI and automation in the industry. The report estimates that around 3.8 million new jobs will emerge by 2030, primarily in positions such as nurses, personal care assistants, and home health aids.

The authors of the report emphasize that the need for specialized healthcare will rise with an aging population. The current staffing shortages experienced by hospitals and nursing homes affect the quality of care provided, reflecting an imbalance between supply and demand.

This study aligns with previous research on AI and automation in healthcare, demonstrating that the technology’s greatest benefits are supplementary. Rather than replacing women or men, it is believed that automation will primarily fulfill administrative or repetitive tasks in healthcare, such as documentation, medication management, and scheduling.

While AI has potential as a caregiver or clinician substitute, older adults still harbor distrust towards AI-led healthcare. Moreover, current technology lacks the nuanced capabilities of human healthcare workers and may even amplify existing biases related to race or ethnicity.

The report highlights that the most significant negative impact on women will likely occur in the customer service industry. Although the demand for healthcare roles is expected to grow, the industry faces the challenge of attracting new workers due to existing staffing shortages caused by economic factors.

To address these shortages, the study authors suggest that improvements in job quality, remuneration, benefits, career advancement prospects, and increased automation levels might be necessary.

