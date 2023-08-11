YouTuber Goes Viral for AI-Generated 2Pac and DMX Song

A YouTuber by the name of ‘Dopfunk’ has gained significant attention after using new AI technology to create a collaborative song between late rappers DMX and 2Pac. The use of AI in creating music has sparked a debate online, with celebrities like Ice Cube expressing their opposition to it. Rapper Lil Wayne has also commented on the trend, stating his doubts that AI could ever replicate his unique voice.

However, for late artists like DMX and 2Pac, AI-generated songs have garnered a positive response from fans. Dopfunk, a popular YouTube sensation, has been able to bring back the sound of these iconic rappers through his AI-generated songs. His YouTube channel features tracks that include renowned artists such as 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, and now DMX and 2Pac.

The posthumous collaboration between DMX and 2Pac, titled ‘Facing Death’, has received praise from fans, with many considering it to be the best remix they’ve ever heard. Viewers have expressed their astonishment at the AI technology used, stating that it feels like the real artists are rapping once again.

Dopfunk is not the only creator utilizing AI to bring late artists back to life. Another TikToker known as ‘Alverse2’ has also created a posthumous rendition of a Kanye West and Jay Z song, this time featuring Biggie Smalls and 2Pac. These examples serve as a testament to the capabilities of AI in the realm of music production.

While the use of AI in generating songs has become a viral trend, there is no indication that artists will lose their fanbase due to technological replications. Rather, it sparks a debate on whether a live performance by an artist or a duplicated rendition by a computer sounds better. The future of AI in the music industry remains an intriguing topic of discussion.