Microsoft, OpenAI, and Meta Dominate the AI Regulation Conversation

In the world of generative AI, big players like Microsoft and OpenAI often receive the most attention. They have been invited to the White House and congressional hearings, and have had profile pieces written about them. These companies have played a significant role in shaping the conversation around AI regulation, leaving smaller AI companies feeling excluded.

While big companies like OpenAI, Google, Anthropic, and Meta have been actively involved in guiding AI policies, smaller companies are concerned about their future. These smaller businesses are developing apps and tools in the generative AI market, but they lack a voice in the regulatory process and cannot afford disruptions to their business.

For example, companies like Dataiku, which builds data analytics applications, lack control over how the models they use gather information. Smaller companies worry that they will not have a say in how they are scrutinized and regulated.

To address these concerns, industry experts suggest calibrating requirements and fines based on the size and scale of AI players. They also emphasize the importance of including more stakeholders in the regulatory conversation.

Regulatory capture is another concern raised by smaller companies. By relying too heavily on the input of large AI companies, there is a risk of creating rules that protect big incumbents and hinder competition.

The AI Now organization has warned about the influence of big AI companies and believes that regulators and the public should lead the conversation around AI. Beena Ammanath, executive director of the Global Deloitte AI Institute, stressed the need to involve non-governmental groups, academics, international agencies, and policy experts in shaping AI regulation.

As lawmakers continue to discuss AI regulation, there is an opportunity to ensure that the conversation is more inclusive and prioritizes the public interest over corporate gains.