An AI Recreates Pink Floyd’s Song Another Brick in the Wall

An artificial intelligence (AI) has successfully created a cover version of Pink Floyd’s song Another Brick in the Wall, Part 1 by analyzing brain activity. This groundbreaking research, conducted by Robert Knight and his team at the University of California, Berkeley, could contribute to our understanding of how we perceive sound and potentially improve devices for individuals with speech impairments.

The study involved 29 participants with surgically implanted electrodes on the surface of their brains to treat epilepsy. While listening to Another Brick in the Wall, Part 1, their brain activity was recorded. By comparing the brain signals with the original song, the researchers pinpointed specific recordings from a subset of electrodes that were strongly associated with pitch, melody, harmony, and rhythm.

Using this information, the researchers trained an AI to establish connections between brain activity and musical elements, excluding a 15-second segment of the song from the training data. The trained AI then generated a prediction of the omitted song segment based solely on the participants’ brain signals. The resulting AI-generated clip displayed a spectrogram that was 43% similar to the real song clip.

To ensure a fair comparison, the original song clip underwent basic processing to match the AI-generated clip. However, some degradation occurred when converting the AI-generated spectrogram into audio.

The implications of this research are significant. By decoding brain activity and translating it into music, scientists are gaining insights into how our brains process auditory information. Furthermore, this knowledge could pave the way for future advancements in assistive technologies, benefiting individuals with speech difficulties by providing them with more effective communication aids.

This study highlights the potential of AI and its ability to analyze and interpret neural activity, ultimately unlocking new possibilities in the field of neuroscience and its applications in various domains.