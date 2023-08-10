NVIDIA Releases AI Workbench to Simplify AI Model Creation

NVIDIA has introduced a new toolkit called “AI Workbench” that aims to simplify the process of creating, testing, and customizing generative AI models on computers. The toolkit, according to NVIDIA, removes the complexity for enterprise AI projects and allows developers to customize models using data from open-source communities such as Hugging Face, GitHub, and NVIDIA NGC.

With the AI Workbench, developers can create and deploy generative AI with just a few clicks, making it easier for enterprises around the world to build AI models and applications. Manuvir Das, the vice president of enterprise computing at NVIDIA, stated that the Workbench provides a simplified path for cross-organizational teams to develop AI-based applications that are increasingly essential in modern business.

NVIDIA, headquartered in Santa Clara, California, has become a significant player in the AI space, thanks to its powerful graphics processing units (GPUs). These GPUs are instrumental in training large language models that power AI software like ChatGPT.

In addition to the AI Workbench release, NVIDIA has also announced a new version of the Grace Hopper Superchip. This upgraded superchip offers over three times the memory and bandwidth compared to the company’s previous model, further enhancing its capabilities in the AI field.

Overall, NVIDIA’s introduction of the AI Workbench and upgraded hardware highlights the company’s commitment to providing developers with the tools they need to accelerate AI model creation and deployment. By simplifying the process and expanding the capabilities of its technology, NVIDIA continues to play a crucial role in driving innovation in the AI industry.