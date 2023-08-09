The USAF tests advanced autonomous drone in preparation for potential conflict with China

The United States Air Force (USAF) recently conducted a successful test of an advanced autonomous drone that showcased new cutting-edge technologies. The XQ-58A Valkyrie drone carried out aerial combat tasks autonomously using AI-driven software. The test took place at Eglin Air Base in Florida and lasted three hours. It was part of the USAF’s phased approach to developing and maturing AI-driven autonomous capabilities.

The USAF Research Laboratory developed the algorithms used in the test as part of the Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program. This program is a critical component of the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) modernization initiative. The AI/machine learning test established a multi-layer safety framework and solved a tactically relevant challenge during airborne operations.

The emergence of loyal wingman drones like the XQ-58A Valkyrie reflects a requirement for mass-produced and expendable aircraft in a potential conflict with China. These drones can act as decoys, a swarming force, or a force multiplier for crewed aircraft. Loyal wingman drones can also extend the sensor ranges and weapons ranges of stealthy crewed aircraft, operating in areas considered dangerous due to advanced air defenses or aerial threats.

The results of the test could accelerate the development of drone swarms, which could prove decisive in a potential Taiwan conflict. The US Department of Defense’s Autonomous Multi-Domain Adaptive Swarms-of-Swarms (AMASS) project aims to develop autonomous drone swarms that can overwhelm enemy air defenses. These swarms can flood radar scopes with multiple targets, forcing the enemy to waste their limited ammunition and revealing their positions for other platforms to attack.

The use of AI in air combat has the potential to reduce the risk to pilots’ lives and the cost of air superiority. The US military is already exploring AI in dogfighting, the most challenging aspect of aerial combat. While AI has shown superior accuracy and effectiveness in simulated contests, human judgment will still be necessary for grey areas and high-risk decisions. A combination of human flexibility and moral judgment with the precision and reliability of automation may be the ideal solution. Operator-in-the-loop systems architecture is still required to prevent unintended incidents and address concerns about AI making decisions on lethal force.