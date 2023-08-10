Artificial Intelligence Technology Offers Hope for Endometriosis Diagnosis

Millions of people suffering from endometriosis, a painful disease where sensitive tissue grows outside of the uterus, may find relief through a new artificial intelligence (AI) system developed by the University of Adelaide in South Australia, in collaboration with researchers from the University of Surrey.

The IMAGENDO® system utilizes AI technology to analyze data from ultrasound and MRI, effectively reducing the time required for diagnosing endometriosis. On average, the accurate diagnosis of this female reproductive disease takes more than six years.

The extended process of diagnosing endometriosis often leads to anxiety, depression, and fatigue, with patients needing to consult with multiple healthcare professionals. This lengthy diagnostic journey may not only involve invasive surgery but also lacks a reliable non-invasive test, posing significant health and economic risks for patients.

IMAGENDO® aims to introduce innovative AI capabilities that can provide fast and non-invasive endometriosis diagnosis by combining MRI and ultrasound technology.

The development of IMAGENDO® is led by the Robinson Research Institute at the University of Adelaide, Australia. The project has recently been shortlisted for the ANSTO Eureka Prize for Innovative Use of Technology, a prestigious award given annually by the Australian Museum to recognize contributions to science in Australia.

The University of Surrey, known for its research excellence and international collaborations, plays a key role in the development of IMAGENDO®. Professor Gustavo Carneiro, a Professor of AI and Machine Learning at the University of Surrey’s Institute for People-Centred AI, is one of the Chief Investigators of the IMAGENDO® system. The University of Surrey’s Institute for People-Centred AI combines extensive experience in machine learning with multidisciplinary research to address the technical, ethical, and governance challenges of AI, ensuring it serves people’s needs.