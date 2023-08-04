Norton Genie: An AI-Powered Scam Detection Tool to Safeguard Users

In the age of increasing scams and fraudulent activities, it can be overwhelming to identify and protect oneself from every suspicious email or text message received. However, Norton, a trusted manufacturer of consumer antivirus software, has developed a tool to assist in dealing with such threats.

Norton Genie is an AI-powered scam detection tool that simplifies the process of recognizing potential scams. Whether you’re using your phone or computer, you can easily analyze suspicious messages by opening the Genie app. Simply share, copy and paste, or upload a screenshot of the text message, email, or social media post you want to check. Within seconds, Genie will analyze the content and inform you if there is a potential scam and provide the reasoning behind its determination.

Andrew Gardner, the VP of Research & Innovation at Gen Digital, Norton’s parent company, explains that Genie offers more than just a scam detection verdict. Users can delve deeper into the analysis by understanding why a particular message or post is considered a scam. Gardner also highlights the advantage of Genie continuously learning and improving over time, which allows users to make informed decisions and use the information provided in future situations.

In addition to identifying scams in messages and posts, Genie also offers the ability to check the security of websites. By inspecting online stores and other websites, it determines the level of risk before users provide personal or financial information.

Norton assures users that Genie’s efficiency in scam detection increases with usage, thanks to its AI capabilities. Available for download on iOS devices or for use on desktop or web browsers, Genie aims to safeguard users from falling victim to scams and online fraud.