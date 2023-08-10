A New Zealand-based supermarket chain, Pak’nSave, has made adjustments to its artificial intelligence-powered recipe app, Savey Meal-bot, after it generated potentially lethal recommendations. Users were able to input ingredients, and the bot would create meal plans or recipes accordingly, as reported by the Guardian. However, customers soon realized that the AI was capable of adding nonfood items to the recipes, resulting in bizarre and dangerous outcomes.

For instance, when a user requested recipes using water, bleach, and ammonia, the bot suggested an “aromatic water mix” claiming it to be a nonalcoholic beverage that would quench thirst and refresh senses, but it turned out to be a recipe for chlorine gas. Another recipe advised making ant-poison jelly sandwiches, accompanied by methanol-glue-turpentine coated bread slices and a tomato and potato mixture. These alarming cooking recommendations were shared on social media platforms.

The AI-powered app, designed to reduce food waste and help households save money by utilizing leftovers, drew criticism from customers for its lack of safety features. However, the supermarket chain responded by stating that only a “small minority” had misused the app. They emphasized their commitment to fine-tuning the app’s controls in order to address this issue.

To prevent further incidents, the Savey Meal-bot now includes a warning notice explicitly stating that results are not reviewed by humans and no guarantee is provided regarding the completeness, nutritional balance, or suitability for consumption of the suggested recipes.

By modifying the app and implementing safety measures, Pak’nSave aims to ensure that its AI-powered recipe app continues to be a valuable tool for its customers, serving its intended purpose effectively.