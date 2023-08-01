Generative AI Enhancement Turns HR and Payroll App into Intuitive Advisor for Small Businesses

ADP’s innovative mobile app, Roll by ADP, is now using generative AI technology to offer enhanced HR and payroll support for small businesses. With the combination of generative AI, global workforce data, and industry expertise, ADP aims to empower businesses to confidently grow while saving time.

Small business owners can now access intuitive, chat-based conversations on their mobile devices to seek guidance and insights from ADP’s deep knowledge database. They can ask a range of questions, from creating job descriptions to conducting interviews and managing payroll taxes. The app provides tailored and valuable guidance based on real interactions and the client’s specific data.

ADP plans to expand the availability of Roll by ADP outside the U.S., starting with Europe this fall. The company’s commitment to innovation and AI integration is driven by its mission to provide smart, easy, and powerful technology that helps clients achieve their goals.

The newly added capabilities of Roll by ADP include access to a deep knowledge base that covers all aspects of human capital management (HCM). The app offers intuitive guidance for managing and growing businesses, with proactive reminders and an easy-to-use interface. ADP ensures data security and privacy by using rigorous methods and human oversight.

Roll by ADP is designed to provide hassle-free HR and payroll support for small business owners. The app offers multilingual functionality in English and Spanish, allowing entrepreneurs to manage their needs from anywhere.

ADP’s generative AI enhancement in Roll by ADP represents the company’s commitment to leveraging technology and data to provide valuable solutions for small businesses. By combining AI with deep expertise, ADP aims to help businesses succeed and achieve their goals confidently.