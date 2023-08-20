How AI Can Help Banks Combat Fraud and Scams

The need for banks to protect against fraud is becoming increasingly crucial as fraudsters continue to develop more sophisticated schemes. In 2022, US consumers lost $300 million to fraudulent texts, a significant increase from previous years. The most common scam is copycat bank fraud, where criminals impersonate reputable financial institutions and trick people into verifying large purchases.

Artificial intelligence (AI) can greatly assist banks in detecting and preventing fraud. AI algorithms can analyze vast amounts of data and compare it to users’ normal behavior to identify suspicious patterns. AI can also make sense of data that may be meaningless to humans, allowing for easier detection of fraudulent activity.

One of the advantages of AI is its speed. AI can quickly analyze data and detect fraud faster than humans. It can also provide more accurate results, reducing false positives that can occur with manual or rule-based fraud detection.

AI can also enhance communication efforts in combating fraud. Automated communication systems powered by AI can streamline communication within financial organizations, eliminating the need for manual notifications. AI can also automate external communications such as identity verification and alerts for fraudulent activity.

Using AI to fight fraud can have additional benefits beyond just preventing losses. It can help financial organizations save money by increasing efficiencies and eliminating false positives. This, in turn, can improve customer experience and create more loyal customers. Retaining existing customers is more profitable than acquiring new ones.

When selecting AI and communication solution vendors, banks should prioritize those with comprehensive platforms that can integrate with existing systems. Factors such as training and support offerings, scalability, and performance should also be considered. Banks should also vet vendors for security certifications and their commitment to data privacy and compliance with regulations.

In conclusion, AI can be a powerful tool for banks in combating fraud and scams. Its ability to analyze data quickly and accurately, automate communication processes, and improve customer experience can greatly enhance a bank’s fraud detection and prevention efforts.