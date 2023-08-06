China Utilizes Artificial Intelligence to Enhance Artillery Precision and Efficiency

China has leveraged artificial intelligence (AI) technology to enhance the accuracy and range of its artillery in an effort to minimize the cost of warfare through improved navigation and automated regulation in flight. China has wholeheartedly embraced the potential applications of AI across various fields, including manufacturing, construction, and military operations.

Scientists from China’s People’s Liberation Army conducted multiple tests throughout 2022 and demonstrated the potential of AI technology in enhancing the performance of artillery. These tests proved that AI-powered artillery systems could hit human-sized targets nearly 10 miles away with unprecedented precision, even hitting bull’s-eye targets. It was observed that AI technology aided in identifying targets, adjusting flight trajectory swiftly during combat, navigating complex environments, and adapting to changing weather conditions, resulting in greater precision and extended trajectories.

China’s claims of developing small coil and rail guns with the assistance of AI technology have raised concerns among experts. Achieving more accurate artillery with the ability to adjust flight paths and process immense data quickly would be highly desirable for many nations, although few have been able to demonstrate this capability.

Chinese scientists have collaborated with experts at the China-United Arab Emirates Belt and Road lab in Beijing to develop this technology, while the United States is also working towards the same goal. The use of AI-powered artillery would enable China to optimize its forces by minimizing the number of arms used in assaults, thus enhancing operational efficiency.

However, there are ethical and technical considerations in relying on AI technology for decision-making in warfare. There is ongoing debate about whether human involvement should be maintained in the decision-making process or if greater risks can be taken by delegating decision-making to AI systems. These considerations encompass issues related to accuracy, speed, distance, and range of weapons.

The utilization of AI technology in improving artillery precision and efficiency demonstrates China’s commitment to embracing advanced technology for military applications. The potential benefits offered by AI technology in the field of warfare are becoming increasingly evident, and nations worldwide are exploring this technology to strengthen their military capabilities.