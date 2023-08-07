Two Australian inquiries highlight risks and the need for regulation in artificial intelligence

Relying too heavily on artificial intelligence (AI) is deemed to have “significant risks” on the integrity of Australian research, according to a parliamentary inquiry. In a submission to the Standing Committee on Employment, Education and Training, Universities Australia highlighted a lack of understanding of AI among students and researchers, calling for potential regulations to be put in place.

The inquiry focuses on the use of AI in education and aims to address concerns regarding the impact and implications of AI in research and learning environments. Universities Australia expressed its concerns over the potential risks associated with an overreliance on AI technology, emphasizing the need for students and researchers to have a deep understanding of AI and its limitations.

The organization emphasized that while AI has the potential to enhance education and research, it also poses unknown effects and risks. It stressed that without proper regulations and guidelines, there is a real danger of compromised research integrity.

The call for regulation aligns with growing concerns worldwide about the ethical implications and potential biases of AI algorithms. The introduction of regulations would aim to ensure that the development and implementation of AI technologies are conducted responsibly and with a clear understanding of its limitations and potential risks.

The parliamentary inquiry is seen as a crucial step in addressing these concerns and taking proactive measures to safeguard the integrity of research in Australia. It is expected to gather insights from different stakeholders, including educational institutions, industry experts, and policymakers, to inform potential regulatory measures.

By properly regulating the use of AI in education and research, Australia can strive to harness the benefits of AI while mitigating potential risks and promoting responsible use.