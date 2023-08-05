Top Stocks to Watch: Oracle, Lennar, Airbnb, MercadoLibre, Cardinal Health

Oracle stock is currently working on a traditional buy point and may soon offer a trendline entry. Lennar stock also has the potential for a trendline entry. Airbnb has experienced a pullback near a buy point, while MercadoLibre is actionable from a trendline break. Cardinal Health is also eyeing a buy point.

Investors need to be cautious as the stock market rally is under pressure, especially when it comes to technology growth stocks.

Oracle stock is forming a flat base above the 50-day moving average. Despite falling slightly last week, a move above the August 1 high would provide an early entry point and break a downward-sloping trendline. The relative strength line for Oracle stock is near June highs, indicating a favorable sign.

Lennar stock is finding support at the 50-day/10-week line and a move above the 21-day exponential moving average would offer an entry point and break a short trendline. Despite a recent pullback, Lennar shares have gained 39% year to date.

Airbnb stock has fallen below a buy point cleared in July, but the 144.63 buy point is still actionable. The stock has a Composite Rating of 99 and is seeing strong earnings growth as travel continues to recover.

MercadoLibre stock is less than 5% below a buy point from a cup-shaped base. The company is benefiting from the growth of e-commerce and digital payments in Central and South America. The stock has risen 53% so far this year.

Cardinal Health stock shows a flat base with a buy point of 95.10. The medical devices and drugs supplier is up 19.6% year to date and reports earnings on August 15.

For more top stock ideas, check out IBD’s proprietary watch lists, like the IBD 50 and IBD Big Cap 20.