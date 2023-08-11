Predicting Parkinson’s Disease Subtypes Using Machine Learning

Researchers at the Francis Crick Institute and UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, in collaboration with technology company Faculty AI, have made a significant breakthrough in predicting subtypes of Parkinson’s disease using machine learning algorithms and stem cell images. By classifying stem cell images into four distinct Parkinson’s disease subtypes, the computer models achieved top accuracies of up to 95%. This advancement has the potential to revolutionize personalized medicine and contribute to more targeted drug research for Parkinson’s.

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative condition that affects movement and cognition. The variability in symptoms and disease progression is due to different underlying mechanisms causing the disease. Until now, accurately distinguishing subtypes of Parkinson’s disease has been challenging, resulting in non-specific diagnoses and limited access to personalized treatments and care.

The researchers utilized patient-derived stem cells and created four different subtypes of Parkinson’s disease to develop a “human model of brain disease in a dish.” They imaged these disease models in detail and labeled key cell components, including mitochondria and lysosomes. Using machine learning algorithms, they trained a computer program to recognize each subtype and accurately predict the subtype when presented with new images.

The study revealed that mitochondria and lysosomes were the most significant features in predicting the correct subtype. The involvement of these cellular components in the development of Parkinson’s disease was confirmed. Other areas of the cell, such as the nucleus, also played an important role. The researchers aim to expand this approach to better understand how these cellular mechanisms contribute to other subtypes of Parkinson’s.

The potential applications of this research are extensive. With this technology, healthcare professionals could provide tailored treatments for Parkinson’s based on specific subtypes, leading to more effective therapies. Moreover, the ability to predict a patient’s response to a drug before enrolling them in clinical trials could greatly enhance the development of personalized medicine.

This project was initiated during the disruption caused by the pandemic. The research team underwent an intensive coding course, learning to code in Python, which they applied to their current projects. The success of this partnership has resulted in further investment in the expansion of the institute’s AI and software engineering team, facilitating ongoing AI research in various labs.

Future steps for the research team include understanding disease subtypes in individuals with different genetic mutations and determining if sporadic cases of Parkinson’s disease, without genetic mutations, can be classified using a similar approach.