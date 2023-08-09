Artificial Intelligence Set to Replace Household Pets: The Rise of Robotic Companions

As the market continues to introduce various types of robots, AI-powered “animals” are beginning to make their appearance. One example of this is Go1, developed by China’s Unitree Robotics, which is the world’s first intelligent quadruped robot “companion.” Go1 walks on all fours, similar to a dog, but does not require a collar or leash. Its movements involve stability control, motion control, navigation, and obstacle avoidance, all enabled by AI.

Go1 has a super-sensing system equipped with fisheye binocular sensors and human recognition capabilities, allowing it to follow its owner’s sideways peripheral vision. It can match the speed of its owner, reaching up to 10 miles per hour. With an ultra-lightweight and low noise power joint design, Go1 weighs approximately 26 pounds and can carry loads of up to 11 pounds.

For those who prefer smaller “pets,” LivingAI in China has developed EMO, a tiny AI-powered desktop pet. This robot stands at nearly 5 inches tall and boasts over 1,000 facial expressions and movements. EMO explores its surroundings, makes decisions independently, and interacts with its human. It evolves over time through advanced internal sensors and AI processing models, enabling it to learn, communicate, and bond with its owner. EMO can even be programmed to perform tasks like turning on lights, setting alarm clocks, and celebrating special events.

While robotic pets offer continuous companionship, low maintenance, and mental health support, there are limitations. They cannot replicate the complex and rich experience of caring for a real animal. Unlike real pets, AI pets do not encourage physical activity like walking or playing. Dr. Harvey Castro, an emergency medicine physician and national speaker on AI in healthcare, also raised concerns about data privacy and the potential neglect of real-life relationships. The long-term psychological and emotional effects of AI pets, particularly on children, have yet to be fully understood.

Despite these limitations, robotic pets offer a unique and beneficial alternative for companionship. They can play a role in improving mental health. However, they should be seen as a partial replacement for real pets. As AI technology continues to advance, it is crucial to continuously evaluate the benefits and risks associated with AI pets.