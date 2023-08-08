Artificial Intelligence Could Replace Household Pets with AI-Powered Robots

The rise of various types of robots on the market has brought AI-powered “animal” robots into the spotlight. One example is Go1, the world’s first intelligent quadruped robot developed by China’s Unitree Robotics. Go1 functions as a companion, resembling a dog but without the need for a collar or leash.

Go1’s walking movements are enabled through AI, utilizing stability control, gait generation, motion control, navigation, obstacle avoidance, and learning and adaptation capabilities. It can follow its owner’s speed, whether they are on a bike, skateboard, or walking, and can reach speeds of up to 10 miles per hour.

Equipped with a super-sensing system consisting of fisheye binocular sensors and human recognition capabilities, Go1 can follow its owner’s peripheral vision. Additionally, the robot features a super-sensing system with fish-eye stereo depth cameras and AI post-processing functions. Unitree Robotics describes Go1’s design as ultra-lightweight and low noise, with a total weight of about 26 pounds and a maximum load capacity of 11 pounds.

For those who prefer smaller pets, LivingAI in China has developed EMO, a tiny AI-powered desktop pet. EMO is a mobile and expressive pet that reacts to its owner through facial expressions and movements. It explores its surroundings, makes independent decisions, and interacts with its human using AI technology. EMO’s advanced internal sensors and AI processing models allow the robot to evolve over time, learn, communicate, and bond with its owner.

While AI pets offer continuous companionship, low maintenance, and even mental health support, there are limitations. Unlike real pets, AI pets cannot replicate the rich experience of caring for and engaging in physical activities with an actual animal. There are also potential concerns about data privacy and dependency on AI pets for companionship and its impact on real-life relationships, especially on children.

Although AI pets offer a unique alternative for companionship and contribute to improved mental health, they should be considered as a partial replacement for real pets. As AI technology advances, it is important to continuously evaluate the benefits and risks associated with AI pets.