Generative AI Panel

During SIGGRAPH, Mike Seymour participated in a panel on Reshaping the Film & Television Industry with Generative AI. The panel was hosted by Rick Champagne from NVIDIA and included Sanja Fidler, VP of AI Research at NVIDIA, and Tye Sheridan, Co-Founder & President of Wonder Dynamics. They discussed the implications of AI in the entertainment industry.

Another panel titled “Exploring the Transformative Power of AI in Media & Entertainment” was held on Day 2 of SIGGRAPH. This panel, organized by Autodesk, featured Phil Barrenger from Rising Sun Pictures, Nikola Todorovic from Wonder Dynamics, Rachael Appleton from Autodesk, and Mike Seymour from fxguide. They explored the possibilities and impact of machine learning in the media and entertainment sector.

In addition to the panels, Mike also made an unplanned appearance on the Office Hours Live stream on Day 1. The full replay of the broadcast is available for viewing.

Overall, SIGGRAPH provided a platform for discussions about the role of AI in reshaping the film and television industry.