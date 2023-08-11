AI and Robotics Revolutionize Agriculture

Engineers are applying artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to transform the farming industry. Startups in the Pacific Northwest are using AI to tackle challenges such as weed control, plant health monitoring, and field analysis. Aigen, a Seattle-based startup, has introduced a self-driving robot that autonomously removes weeds and collects data for farmers. Powered by a low-energy AI model, the robot operates on solar power and transmits real-time crop information to a cloud-based mobile app. Aigen aims to release a fully autonomous farming-focused machine that does not rely on charging infrastructure, batteries, or diesel.

Aigen is similar to Carbon Robotics, another Seattle startup developing weed-zapping robots. Carbon raised $30 million in funding and won recognition at the GeekWire Awards. The United States alone is home to over 200 agricultural technology (ag-tech) AI startups. However, the major challenge for these companies is acquiring accurate and comprehensive ground truth data to feed into their models. Collecting such data sets is challenging and expensive.

Aigen’s robot collects data from close to the surface, just centimeters from the soil and plants. Other companies utilize drones, IoT devices, and satellite imaging for model training. Pollen Systems, another Seattle-area ag-tech startup, uses aerial imagery and individual per-plant data to train its models. It concentrates on high-value crops like wine grapes, apples, kiwis, avocados, nuts, and citrus fruits. By integrating deep learning and visual AI, Pollen Systems classifies plants, assesses health, and suggests actions for different fields through tailored crop profiles.

Applying machine learning models in agriculture also presents the challenge of improving accuracy. TerraClear, a Seattle-based startup, removes rocks from fields using machine learning and hardware. To increase accuracy, companies like TerraClear experiment with different model architectures in computer vision, model sampling, and other techniques. They also employ real-time human review for quality control.

Despite the advancements, AI in agriculture is still in its early stages. Experts envision personalized AI assistants for farmers, helping them make data-driven decisions around water, pesticides, fertilizers, and management techniques. Farmers, faced with time limitations, need tools to maximize crop production. Rising costs and evolving pressures are driving farmers to be more open to purchasing ag-tech products. A McKinsey & Co. report revealed that 39% of surveyed farmers worldwide plan to adopt at least one ag-tech product in the next two years.