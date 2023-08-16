Virginia Beach Schools Harness the Power of Artificial Intelligence

Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS) is closely monitoring the advancements of artificial intelligence (AI) in education. Since the release of Chat GPT in November, VBCPS’s director of instructional technology, Sharon Shewbridge, has been keeping a close eye on the evolution of this generative AI tool. Shewbridge emphasizes the importance of staying up to date with emerging technologies in order to effectively support teachers and students.

To prioritize student privacy and age requirements, open AI access is limited to teachers and administrators within the school district. Shewbridge believes that AI can be a valuable tool for staff, encouraging them to utilize it as a springboard for generating creative ideas. There are numerous ways teachers can leverage AI to benefit both themselves and their students, such as leveling the learning field, assisting with class plans, and developing engaging lessons.

One example Shewbridge shares is how an elementary school teacher needed a story that could cater to multiple reading levels within her class. By utilizing ChatGPT, the teacher was able to request a story at three different reading levels, allowing the entire class to engage with the material. AI does not replace teachers but rather supports them in their educational endeavors.

Shewbridge emphasizes the importance of using AI wisely by ensuring the accuracy of the information obtained. Helen Crompton, an instructional technology professor at Old Dominion University, agrees that AI should be taken seriously in education. She sees AI as a tool that can assist teachers, freeing up time for them to focus on direct student engagement.

AI has the potential to be a gamechanger for educators, offering benefits such as efficient lesson planning and accessible learning materials. Shewbridge believes that AI expands the toolbox of ideas and examples available to teachers in ways that were not previously possible.

In a conversation with WAVY Digital Desk Host Sarah Goode, Crompton discusses the role of AI in education and its potential for enhancing the teaching and learning experience.