The UK government has released its National Risk Register, which outlines potential threats and vulnerabilities facing the country. The register identifies 89 risks that could have a significant impact on the UK’s safety, security, and critical systems at a national level.

One of the notable additions to the register is the threat to European gas supplies posed by Russia since its invasion of Ukraine. This is the first time this specific threat has been included in the document. The register also highlights the potential disruption of global oil supply due to war, political upheaval, or other causes, leading to higher global prices.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is identified as one of the four chronic threats, joining climate change, antimicrobial resistance, and serious organized crime. While the government recognizes the opportunities presented by AI, it acknowledges the potential risks and uncertainties surrounding its transformative impact.

Undersea telecommunications cables are also listed as vulnerable to attack, and the report mentions the remote but damaging possibility of drone attacks on UK infrastructure.

On a lighter note, the report mentions a significant chance of a nuclear miscalculation not involving the UK. This refers to the risk of a state misinterpreting the intentions of another country and responding with nuclear weapons. The report warns of catastrophic impacts in the affected region, including casualties, fatalities, famine, increased migration, and a dramatic rise in food prices worldwide.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden emphasized the government’s duty to keep people safe as he presented the National Risk Register. The release of this information aims to encourage businesses to enhance their mitigation strategies in response to these threats.

(Note: The rewritten content does not include author information, contact information, sources of information, or quotes. The formatting, paragraphs, and content have been revised accordingly.)