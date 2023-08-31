Cooperation Needed in Wales to Ensure AI Functions in Welsh

Tech developers are stressing the need for better cooperation in Wales to ensure that artificial intelligence (AI) functions effectively in Welsh. The ability of chatbot ChatGPT to understand and communicate in Welsh has impressed researchers, who believe that Welsh language material under copyright needs to be made available to train computer software. One Anglesey-based business, Haia, is already using AI to provide bilingual services, but its co-founder, Tom Burke, mentions that the accuracy of the software could be improved with access to more Welsh language data. He highlights that Welsh is a relatively small data set compared to languages like German or Spanish, and having more data would enhance translation and transcription accuracy. Additionally, Welsh language AI technology could benefit from a wider range of data sources, including radio and television programmes.

Researchers at Bangor University’s Canolfan Bedwyr have been working on developing a Welsh language chatbot called Macsen for the past eight years. It is currently being run with ChatGPT, which was developed by OpenAI in the US. Gruffudd Prys, head of the Language Technologies Unit at Canolfan Bedwyr, stresses the importance of making Welsh language material available under permissive licenses, allowing AI models to be more reflective of the reality of Wales, rather than being overly influenced by American or international models.

Jeremy Miles MS, the Welsh government minister with responsibility for the Welsh language, acknowledges the importance of using AI to develop the Welsh language. He states that it has been a priority in the Welsh in Technology strategy, with £2 million already allocated to it. Miles emphasizes the need to make technological developments available in Welsh, along with other languages, and mentions the upcoming renewal of the strategy to address these issues.

In conclusion, better cooperation and the availability of Welsh language data are necessary to ensure that AI functions effectively in Welsh. The potential economic benefits and the ability to innovate in language technologies make this a priority for Wales.

