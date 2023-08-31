Better Cooperation Needed to Ensure AI Works in Welsh, Say Tech Developers

Tech developers are calling for better cooperation in Wales to ensure that artificial intelligence (AI) functions effectively in the Welsh language. The ability of the chatbot ChatGPT to understand and communicate in Welsh has impressed researchers, with some describing it as part of the AI revolution. However, they highlight the need for Welsh language material under copyright to be made available to train computer software.

Companies like Haia, an Anglesey-based online events company, are already using AI to provide bilingual services. Haia uses simultaneous translation software to enable speakers to communicate in Welsh or English, with translated subtitles. However, co-founder Tom Burke explains that their product could be improved with access to more Welsh language data, as Welsh is a smaller data set compared to languages such as German or Spanish.

Accessing larger Welsh language data sets would not only improve the accuracy of AI translation and transcription services but also enable the use of smart speakers in Welsh. Language AI technology relies on computerized language models, which use vast amounts of data from webpages, books, articles, and other sources to predict word and phrase combinations. Welsh language data could include radio and television programs.

Researchers at Bangor University’s Canolfan Bedwyr have been working on a Welsh language chatbot prototype called Macsen for the last eight years. They now use ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI in the US, to run the chatbot. Gruffudd Prys, the head of the Language Technologies Unit at Canolfan Bedwyr, highlights the need to make Welsh language material available to make AI technology more suitable for the needs of the Welsh language and Wales as a whole.

Welsh language AI technology has the potential to boost economic growth and make Wales a hub for language technologies. The Welsh government recognizes the importance of developing the Welsh language through AI and plans to renew its Welsh in Technology strategy, which has already invested £2 million in this area.

Sources:

– Haia

– Bangor University’s Canolfan Bedwyr

– Welsh government minister Jeremy Miles MS