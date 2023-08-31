Improving Welsh Language Support in Artificial Intelligence: The Need for Access to Data

Artificial intelligence (AI) has made impressive strides in understanding and communicating in Welsh through chatbot ChatGPT. However, tech developers argue that better cooperation and access to Welsh language data are necessary to ensure accuracy and functionality.

Haia, an Anglesey-based online events company, already employs AI to provide bilingual services, utilizing simultaneous translation software to enable speakers to communicate in Welsh or English. However, co-founder Tom Burke highlights the challenge of accuracy due to the limited availability of Welsh language data. Compared to languages like German or Spanish, Welsh lacks a sufficient dataset for training computer software, resulting in inaccuracies in translations and transcriptions.

Access to larger Welsh language datasets could enhance the use of smart speakers in Welsh and lead to more accurate language models. Through the utilization of vast amounts of data such as webpages, books, articles, radio programs, and television shows, language AI technology predicts word combinations and phrases. This would enable the training of models specific to the Welsh language, improving the accuracy of translations and transcriptions.

Moreover, Burke believes that the advancements made in Wales could serve as lessons for other smaller languages worldwide, allowing Wales to become a hub for language technologies. Establishing partnerships and sharing data can foster innovation, drive economic growth, and pave the way for new companies.

In addition to economic potential, Gruffudd Prys, the head of the Language Technologies Unit at Canolfan Bedwyr, emphasizes the importance of reflecting the reality of Wales and its language in AI models. By making Welsh language data available under permissive licenses, the technology can better serve the needs of the Welsh language and society as a whole, as opposed to being overly influenced by American or international models.

The Welsh government acknowledges the significance of using AI to develop the Welsh language and plans to renew its Welsh in Technology strategy. Jeremy Miles MS, the minister responsible for the Welsh language, expresses the importance of making technological advancements accessible in Welsh, highlighting the need to prioritize this aspect in future strategies.

In conclusion, fostering collaboration and providing access to Welsh language data are crucial for the progression of AI in Welsh. By doing so, Wales can leverage its bilingual status and innovative universities like Bangor to propel advancements in language technologies, while also driving economic development and innovation.

Sources:

– [Article title: Need for access to Welsh data to improve AI language](source)