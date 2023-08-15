The Role of Astrocytes in Building Biological Transformers Explained

Artificial neural networks, machine-learning models inspired by the human brain, have been widely used for various tasks. However, a new model called a transformer has emerged and demonstrated exceptional performance in tasks like text generation. Unlike other neural networks, transformers have been difficult to understand in terms of their biological basis.

A team of researchers from MIT, the MIT-IBM Watson AI Lab, and Harvard Medical School has proposed a hypothesis that may explain how a transformer can be built using biological components. They suggest that astrocytes, non-neuronal cells abundant in the brain, could perform the same core computation as a transformer. Astrocytes have been found to communicate with neurons and are involved in physiological processes, but their computational role is not well understood.

In their study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the researchers explored the computational perspective of astrocytes and developed a mathematical model to demonstrate how astrocytes, along with neurons, could construct a biologically plausible transformer. This hypothesis not only offers insights into the functioning of the human brain but also helps in explaining the success of transformers in complex tasks.

Transformers function differently from other neural network models. While a recurrent neural network compares each word in a sentence to generate predictions, transformers consider all words simultaneously through a process called self-attention. The researchers found that astrocytes, which form connections with neurons in tripartite synapses, could be involved in this self-attention mechanism. Astrocytes can collect neurotransmitters, hold and integrate information, and act as a memory buffer.

To validate their hypothesis, the researchers developed a mathematical model of a neuron-astrocyte network that resembles a transformer. By comparing the responses of their simulated neuron-astrocyte network with transformer models, the researchers confirmed that their biophysical network matches a transformer’s behavior.

This study opens doors for further neuroscience research into brain functioning and sheds light on the relationship between biological hardware and artificial intelligence networks. By understanding how astrocytes contribute to the functioning of transformers, researchers can explore the potential computational power of these cells and improve machine learning techniques.